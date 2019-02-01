Tractor-trailers overturn in separate crashes on Central Virginia interstates

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to two separate crashes on interstates south of Richmond on Friday afternoon.
In the first crash near southbound I-295 and I-95 in Prince George County, a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a sedan that was trying to make a lane change.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The sedan driver was charged with improper lane change.
In the second crash, a tractor-trailer truck overturned on northbound I-95 at the I-85 interchange in Petersburg.
Police say the weight of the truck, which was hauling electronics, shifted and caused the vehicle to overturn on its passenger side.
The driver was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control.
No injuries were reported in that crash.
