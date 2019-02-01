TN bill would let parents take off work for parent-teacher conferences

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Tennessee Senator announced a bill that would require employers to give their full-time employees time off to attend their child’s school conferences.
Senator Katrina Robinson from Memphis is intro ducting Senate Bill 420, which she said would help parents make their children's education a top priority.
The bill would allow parents to take four hours of annual leave to attend events such as their children's parent-teacher conferences.
To qualify, the parents must be full-time employees and have worked with their employer for at least 12 months.
They must also submit verification documents from the school in order to be eligible.
Senator Robinson said as a single mother and business owner who had to juggle work, education and children, she can speak to how impactful the legislation would be.
Robinson said it's currently a disadvantage for parents all over the state who have to choose between work and their children's educational needs.
The bill is expected to be presented in the coming weeks.
