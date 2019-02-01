Tips to protect home from fires while staying warm in the winter

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Many of us are simply trying to protect ourselves by keeping warm in these freezing temperatures, but while we’re doing that, Henrico Fire is reminding us to protect our homes as well from accidental fires.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of fires in Henrico, and a good number of them have been related to heating devices,” Henrico Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said. “With temperatures this low, even if your normal heat is working, it may have a hard time keeping up and folks will often turn to other devices such as space heaters and things of that nature."
On top of keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from all combustible materials, fire officials advise you should clean them of any dust that is built up in the internal fan while in storage.
“The dust that accumulates on the front of the space heater," Rowley said. “Dust can get down inside there and be where a fire begins.”
Make sure to never overload a power outlet and double check that there are no tears or exposed wiring on your heating devices when used as those could spark and start a fire too.
For a safer and simpler solutions, Rowley recommended layering up inside our homes can help when heating units aren’t enough.
“Any garment doesn’t need to be excessively heavy to keep you warm when you use it in layers,” said Rowley.
Rowley said the worst thing you can do is to find warmth from sources not designed for heating homes.
“Sometimes we find people that want to use their cooking stove, a campfire stove - devices that were not meant to be used for heating your home," Rowley said. “That’s a recipe for disaster.”
