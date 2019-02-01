Teen orders pizza to steal car from delivery driver, police say

LEHIGH ACRES, FL (WBBH/CNN) – Police arrested a teenage girl after they say she stole a pizza delivery driver’s car in Florida.
It happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
The 14-year-old girl’s father said she planned the vehicle theft so she could visit her boyfriend.
“I got woke up to a phone call that she ordered a pizza and took off with the car,” said Joseph Bigelow, the suspect’s father.
It’s a dreaded phone call for any parent, but Bigelow said he wasn’t surprised he got it.
“She is on the wrong track, and she can do whatever she wants,” Bigelow said.
Deputies arrested his daughter, Josie Bigelow, after they said she ordered a pizza from Papa John’s to be delivered to her neighbor’s house and stole the delivery driver’s car.
"Nobody here ordered pizza. I don't eat pizza,” said Noel Perez, the neighbor.
Perez said he heard his doorbell ring at midnight and was greeted by the driver.
"He said that he was out delivering pizza to my address, and while he was doing it apparently somebody jumped from this area over here, jumped in the car and took off with his car," said Perez, pointing to a wooded area near his driveway.
The vehicle ended up six miles away in Bill Teal’s driveway.
"Why’d they pick our driveway?” Teal asked.
Deputies found the car and arrested Josie Bigelow. Her father said she and her boyfriend planned the whole thing.
"I sent the cop text messages of her and her boyfriend talking about robbing people and all that," he said.
Bigelow said deputies let his daughter out of a juvenile detention center – where she was booked on recommended charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle – four hours after her arrest, which he said wasn’t long enough.
When asked if he thought his daughter would commit another crime, Bigelow replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. No doubt about it. She’s going to because there’s nothing being done.”
After the delivery driver got his car back, he gave the pizza to the deputies who responded to the call.
Copyright 2019 WBBH via CNN. All rights reserved.