Should Richmond-area schools have cold weather policies?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - School systems in some states have cold weather policies which would delay or close school if the temperature reaches a certain degree, but Richmond area schools say that’s not the case here.
It was another cold morning for students gathering at the bus stop Friday as a large part of the country gets through the polar vortex.
Schools opened at normal time Friday following Thursday’s two-hour delay for metro-Richmond schools.
However, parents realize delays can cause issues for families trying to plan ahead.
While most schools do have a plan in place for snow closings/delays, there’s nothing for cold weather.
"I think it's something that’s becoming more necessary,” said Rachel Pleasants, of Chesterfield.
Some schools in Ohio, New York and Idaho do have such policies. One school system in New York states a wind chill of negative 25 degrees is the tipping point for closure.
Schools in the Richmond area rely on the latest weather reports and other factors when determining what schools should do; some parents feel decisions need to be made earlier.
“I think it would be good to have it ahead of time in order to get them situated for school and for the next day,” said Clinton Whitaker, of Richmond.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday most metro-Richmond school districts notified families about the two-hour delay for Thursday.
That left some parents scrambling to find other family members to take their kids to the bus stop, or rearrange their schedules.
“It pushes your work schedule back a little bit but thinking about the kids who sit out at the bus stop at 6 am, it’s completely rational,” Pleasants said.
The temperature was around the 10 degree mark Thursday morning, lingering there even two-hours later when students were heading to class. Most parents agree the delay was necessary.
“I was all for it,” Whitaker said. “Trying to get the sun to come out and get it kind of warm.”
“It’s too cold for them to be out here,” said Sarah Addison, of Richmond. “It’s too cold.”
As for Friday, students headed to school at normal time, despite the present chill.
Now parents are discussing whether a cold weather policy should be created; one that mandates a delay/closure if the temperature reaches a certain degree.
"They should have everything copasetic,” Whitaker said.
Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Henrico, Petersburg and Richmond school said there are no cold weather policies in place.
Instead, they prefer to look at each weather event individually and make a call based on the latest forecast, as well as assessments from local and regional officials. School leaders also consult with neighboring school divisions to make decisions that are regionally aligned when possible.
"Nobody can really plan for when temperatures are going to be this way,” Pleasants said. “Last week it was 60 degrees."
“I know back when I was in school we had to come and stand at the bus stop and come to school,” Whitaker said. “Right now, I know it’s a different time in age, and it’s freezing out here.”
All the school systems said they focus on the students’ safety as well when making decisions about whether to close or delay school.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.