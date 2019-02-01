Richmond mom charged with murder in death of husband

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is now charged with murder in the death of her husband.
On Tuesday, Jan. 22, police found the body of 33-year-old Johnathan Holloman after showing up for a welfare check in the 5500 block of Westower Drive. The next day, they arrested his wife - 34-year-old Laura Holloman for injuring the health of children.
Holloman is now charged with murder and use of a “cutting instrument in the commission of a felony” on top of three previous charges related to injuring her children.
Police say she stabbed her husband.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call police.
