Popular Richmond podcast host diagnosed with cancer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friends of a popular Richmond podcast host who was recently diagnosed with cancer are raising money to help with his treatment.
Daryl Grove hosts the “Total Soccer Show” and founded Richmond Street Soccer, a team that helps people who are overcoming substance abuse.
Grove was on vacation in Florida when he went to the hospital for stomach pain which led to a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Grove had a procedure while in Florida to relieve some of the pain, but will have surgery and chemotherapy to treat the cancer.
A GoFundMe has been set up to cover costs associated with treatment.
