Popular Richmond podcast host diagnosed with cancer
Daryl Grove was diagnosed with cancer while on vacation in Florida.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 1, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 4:36 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friends of a popular Richmond podcast host who was recently diagnosed with cancer are raising money to help with his treatment.

Daryl Grove hosts the “Total Soccer Show” and founded Richmond Street Soccer, a team that helps people who are overcoming substance abuse.

Grove was on vacation in Florida when he went to the hospital for stomach pain which led to a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver.

Grove had a procedure while in Florida to relieve some of the pain, but will have surgery and chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover costs associated with treatment.

