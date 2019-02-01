1 killed in crash on 288; icy conditions causing multiple crashes

(WWBT) - A man has died following a crash on southbound Route 288 south of Midlothian Turnpike.
Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet work van traveling northbound lost control, ran off the left side of the road into the median, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet Suburban.
A passenger in the Suburban was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Suburban was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing their seat belt.
Speed and slick road conditions are considered factors in the crash.
Several other crashes have been reported as a bout of winter weather moved through the Richmond area Friday.
Chesterfield fire and EMS are working more than 30 accidents Friday afternoon due to icy roadways, including multiple overturned vehicles. Henrico police report at least 21 crashes.
A seven-vehicle crash on Charter Colony Parkway at Route 288 has caused a closure in both directions.
A four-vehicle crash shut down Woolridge Road between Route 288 and Route 60.
A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Walmsley and Newby’s Bridge Road.
Additional crashes were reported at Chippenham Parkway and Route 1, Hull Street and Pocoshock Boulevard and Hopkins Road at Old Hopkins Road.
Black ice has forced Boulevard Bridge in Richmond to close.
Police are urging drivers to slow down and use caution due to deteriorating road conditions.
