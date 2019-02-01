News to know for Feb. 1: Weather warming up; National Wear Red Day; infant death investigation underway

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The weekend is finally here, and it’s the start of a new month! There are many things to look forward to throughout the month of February.
After a week of low temperatures across Virginia, temperatures are looking to be above average next week.
Forecast temperatures are set to be near 60 for Monday afternoon, upper 60′s Tuesday and low 60′s Wednesday!
On the first Friday of every February, the nation comes together and wears red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.
February is designated as National Heart Month and the support of eliminating heart disease and stroke can be seen all across the United States.
In February, notable African-American figures and events are remembered. The annual international month of observance celebrates the accomplishments and achievements set by African-Americans.
Check out a list of Black History Month celebrations throughout Central Virginia.
Today, dental specialists celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Pediatric dental specialists will give on-site exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings extractions and minor restorations to children up to 18 years old.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lyons Dental Building at 520 North 12th Street.
Dakota Theriot, 21, will appear in court today for an extradition hearing.
Theriot is accused of killing five people in two Louisiana parishes, including his parents, his girlfriend and her brother and father.
Authorities say a 6-month-old baby was brought to Southside Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night. The baby was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Don’t forget to visit Gelati Celesti tomorrow to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!
All locations will open early at 9 a.m. and offer a free Sugar Shack donut with ice cream purchases for those dressed in PJs.
If you decide to skip the PJs, you can still purchase a Sugar Shack donut for $1. The special runs from 9 a.m. until noon at all five Gelati Celesti locations.
Lillie Estes, 59, a community strategist and former Richmond mayoral candidate, has died.
Mayor Levar Stoney made the announcement Thursday night before the State of the City address.
“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.” - Rosa Parks
