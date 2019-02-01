NC deputies searching for missing infant, mother possibly ‘deceased’

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies in Scotland County are searching for a missing infant believed to be in danger and her mother who is currently reported as possibly being deceased.
On Thursday, the SCSO said they’re searching for a Hispanic female known as April Morrison, possibly Puerto Rican or similar, who speaks both English and Spanish.
It is said that Morrison arrived in the Richmond County area approximately 8 months pregnant and gave birth to a female infant child recently. The infant is believed to be in danger and not in the care of her mother.
“Our agency has not positively identified the infant, and has reasonable suspicion that April is operating under an alias,” Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with SCSO said. “April was believed to be staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville, NC.”
Morrison is reported currently as possibly being deceased or having been removed from the Scotland County and/or Richmond County Area possibly under fear or coercion.
“We are seeking any person who recalls a female by the name of April Morrison, or a third-trimester pregnant Hispanic female residing within a hotel or motel in the Richmond County, Scotland County, Hoke County, and Cumberland County areas,” Sadovnikov said. “This includes any witnesses, medical staff or professional who believes they have seen this infant child."
If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of “April Morrison” and her female infant child approximately 2-3 weeks old, please contact SCSO immediately at 910-266-4332 Ext 4. Your report can be anonymous if you wish.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.