Louisiana murder suspect won’t fight extradition from Virginia

RICHMOND COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The man accused of killing five people in two Louisiana parishes appeared in a Virginia court on Friday morning and waived his extradition.
Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in Livingston Parish before going to his parents' house in Ascension Parish and killing them before fleeing. He then fled to Virginia, where he was arrested.
He’ll be flown back to Louisiana soon.
Earlier this week, law enforcement in Louisiana said Theriot confessed to the killings.
“We know what happened here," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a news conference on Jan. 29. "He killed five people. This is a monster.”
On Friday, he was lead into the courtroom chained and wearing a blue jumpsuit with a sheriff’s deputy keeping a hand on the chains during the hearing.
Over the weekend, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the ongoing investigation in Louisiana, and were told that Theriot was believed to have family ties and lived in Richmond County in the Northern Neck area.
“We were notified by officials in Louisiana that this individual was possible coming to our jurisdiction... We knew he had family here," Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said.
Richmond County deputies began checking places Theriot was known to visit.
Theriot’s grandmother asked them to check her home before she returned. She stayed at a hotel in Warsaw because she feared Theriot would come to her house, and was concerned for her safety.
When Richmond County deputies were at the home, Theriot pulled up to his grandmother’s house with a firearm pointed out the window. Deputies took cover and he dropped his weapon after they commanded him to. He was taken into custody without incident.
Sheriff Smith confirms that Theriot attended Rappahannock High School.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.