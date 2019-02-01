Husband channels grief by offering important message: Asthma can be deadly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bryce Graham describes his wife, Nikita, as a beautiful woman and a devout Christian who lived her faith.
“On Christmas Day, she would make bentos to go pass out to the homeless. Her and my older son would go do that,” he said.
The 32-year-old mother of two was also extremely asthmatic.
"She would have to puff on her inhaler at least, I would say, four times within an hour every day," Bryce said.
On Jan. 14, Nikita suffered a severe asthma attack. Her inhaler and nebulizer didn’t help.
She was hospitalized but oxygen deprivation had damaged her brain.
She died four days later.
“That whole week was something that I never thought in a million years I’d have to go through, knowing what was going to happen to my wife, and knowing I would have to tell my two boys what was going to happen to their mom,” Bryce said.
He is channeling his sorrow into a warning for people whose loved ones are asthmatic ― don’t overlook it.
"Don't think it's just, 'Oh, they're coughing. They have a bad cough.' It's nothing like that. It's very serious," he said.
The percentage of adults and youth with asthma in Hawaii is higher than the national average. The American Lung Association’s Inji Kim said Nikita’s death is a wake-up call for all asthma patients.
[Click here to see the GoFundMe page set up for the Graham family.]
"Knowing what their asthma triggers are is really important, in ensuring they avoid them and minimize exposure to them," she said.
Kim adds that people who have the respiratory illness must keep their medications handy and get emergency help if they need it.
Bryce said during his wife’s bouts with asthma, he felt helpless.
Now he's finding courage in the journals Nikita left behind.
“It’s like she wrote a guideline on how I’m going to carry on her legacy,” he said. “I truly believe that’s when my wife felt at peace, knowing that her husband is truly a man of God now.”
The Grahams were married on a Valentine’s Day. This year, would would have been their eighth anniversary.
“I truly believe there are angels in this world, and my wife was one,” Bryce said.
