Diving into your DNA: How to choose a genetic health test

We asked the leading home test company, 23andMe, how the company has addressed these concerns. A company spokesperson sent us a statement saying the Ambry Genetics study does not apply to 23andMe’s data, and that 23andMe uses an “incredibly rigorous, FDA mandated accuracy review process.” The company website specifies that analysis is performed in labs certified by Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendents (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).