When Hell, Michigan, freezes over

(WDIV/CNN/Gray News) – It’s a cold day in Hell. Really, it’s been a cold week.
Hell, MI, is caught in the grips of the polar vortex and has literally frozen over. Go stand on one of their lakes if you don’t believe it.
Temperatures in the unincorporated community about 50 miles west of Detroit have been below zero since last week and bottomed out at a minus 24 on Wednesday.
When you live in Hell, you know all the jokes. And the folks there love to tell them.
There’s one for just about every occasion.
"Must be the Lions are in the Super Bowl, because Hell's froze over."
“Our Wi-Fi password is Go to Hell so when people ask, ‘What’s your Wi-Fi?’ Go to Hell.”
"We love it down here. We feel like we've got our own slice of Hell."
“Go to Hell.”
And one last thing …
Ice water.
Think about it. You’ll get it, later.
Maybe this summer when it’s hot as …
