Tips on taking care of yourself and car during bitter cold

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Now is the time to take precautions to stay safe in the cold. That also means ensuring your car is ready to take-on below freezing temperatures.
AAA is on standby preparing for stranded drivers because the main issue they see during the cold is car batteries that fail. Mechanics say check under your hood and look at your battery. If something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.
“A clean battery is a good battery that will last,” said Jerry Jacobson of One Stop Auto Shop.
So you may want to take note of when you got your battery installed.
“The average life span of a battery is about three years,” he said.
If you're close to that time frame, Jacobson says it’s time to check your battery strength now that it's cold.
“If you open up your hood and take a look at your battery and you see a bunch of corrosion - a bunch of yellow, gray and green stuff growing on there - it’s time to get a battery service because that will also kill your battery. It will take the life out of it,” Jacobson added.
It often leaves unsuspecting drivers stranded anytime, anywhere. Also, check your anti-freeze, which keeps your car from freezing. Jacobson says it’s important to have anti-freeze in your car instead of water.
“If you have straight water in three, it’s like having straight water outside. It’s going to freeze, and when water freezes, it expands (and) causes the engine block to crack and head gaskets to go bad,” he said.
When it comes to your car, mechanics say letting it run for about 10 minutes before you drive it helps the engine from having to work as hard in the cold.
But they say don’t let it run too long because it can overheat, so always keep an eye on it
It’s not just your car that you should be concerned with during the bitter cold, you should also pay attention to your health.
“Cold temperatures can cause what we call hypothermia, which is a drop of your body temperature. And you can get frostbite of your fingers, nose and toes if you’re out there too long,” said Dr. Marsh Cuttino of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Dr. Cuttino says below freezing temperatures are especially dangerous for the elderly and people who are outside for long periods of time without proper clothing on.
“The fingers and toes can be appearing numb, white and almost dead in their appearance. They can be very woody and clumsy when you feel them. That’s a dangerous condition,” he said.
Also, avoid getting wet while outside. The water will freeze, causing your risk of hypothermia to elevate.
“In severe cases, we’ll have to do amputations in the tips of the nose and fingers,” Cuttino said.
So bundle up when you’re outside.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.