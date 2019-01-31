Stoney seeks community input on next police chief

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is seeking the public’s help on finding the next police chief.
“Community engagement is one of the core functions of effective policing in our city,” said Stoney on Thursday. “So it only makes sense that as I go about the business of finding a permanent replacement for Chief (Alfred) Durham, my administration seeks residents’ opinions and perspective on what they’re looking for in their next chief. We are going to conduct a national search, but we are going to listen to our residents and prioritize the input we receive in the community.”
Durham retired at the end of 2018. William C. Smith is currently serving as the interim chief.
The five-week “public engagement period” will feature several community town halls:
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Southside Community Services Center 4100 Hull Street Rd. (2nd Precinct)
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11: Richmond Police Department Training Academy 1202 W. Graham Rd. (4th Precinct)
- 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 13: Sarah Jones Garland Center, 2600 Nine Mile Rd. (1st Precinct)
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21: First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. (3rd Precinct)
Residents can also fill out a survey HERE to provide feedback.
Online applications for the police chief position will be posted on the city’s Human Resources website from March 10 through April 6.
Stoney hopes to make an announcement in June on the new hire.
“Chief of Police is one of the most important jobs in any city government, requiring skills that go well beyond policing itself,” said Mayor Stoney. “I’m confident that this inclusive process will help us select not just a highly qualified law enforcement professional, but also the right chief for Richmond moving forward.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.