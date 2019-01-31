Spiders knock off Saint Louis to snap skid

Once again, Richmond had an issue closing out the game. A quick 7-0 spurt by Saint Louis cut the Spider lead to four with 1:22 left on the clock. The Billikens would pull to within one point at 82-81 with 18 seconds left, but two Gilyard free throws would put the Spiders back up three. SLU would have one final chance with 1.2 seconds left, when Javon Bess intercepted the inbounds pass and put up a prayer, but it was just off the mark, allowing the Spiders to survive.