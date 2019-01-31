Spiders knock off Saint Louis to snap skid

ST. LOUIS, MO (WWBT) - Three Richmond players scored at least 21 points and the Spiders held off a late Saint Louis charge, as the Spiders picked up a road win over the Billikens, 84-81, on Wednesday night. The victory snapped a four game losing streak for Chris Mooney’s squad.
Grant Golden controlled most of the first half, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the opening frame. The Spiders opened up a ten point advantage in the first half, though Saint Louis would trim it down on several occasions. KC Hankton’s lay-up cut the Billiken deficit to 44-40 with 38 seconds remaining in the half, but Jacob Gilyard’s three-pointer at the buzzer sent Richmond into the locker room with a 47-40 lead.
Saint Louis would score the first seven points out of the break to tie the game, but despite equalizing the score on several occasions, the Billikens were never able to take the lead back. Hankton’s lay-up with 6:26 left in the game pulled SLU to within one at 68-67, but the Spiders answered with a 10-0 run that gave them a 78-67 lead with 2:32 remaining.
Once again, Richmond had an issue closing out the game. A quick 7-0 spurt by Saint Louis cut the Spider lead to four with 1:22 left on the clock. The Billikens would pull to within one point at 82-81 with 18 seconds left, but two Gilyard free throws would put the Spiders back up three. SLU would have one final chance with 1.2 seconds left, when Javon Bess intercepted the inbounds pass and put up a prayer, but it was just off the mark, allowing the Spiders to survive.
Saint Louis’s last lead disappeared with 13:37 to play in the first half, and Richmond had an answer for all of the Billikens' runs after that.
Richmond’s win can be attributed, at least in part, to its showing at the free throw line, as the Spiders converted on 17 of 18 foul shots. They also shot 58 percent from the floor. SLU was able to stay in the game thanks to its performance on the boards, where the Billikens out-rebounded UR, 38-26, pulling down 21 offensive boards.
Gilyard led the Spiders with 24 points, while Nathan Cayo scored 21 points in addition to Golden’s 23. Bess scored a game-high 31 points and played all 40 minutes for Saint Louis.
Julius Johnson left the game late in the first half with a lower leg injury and did not return.
Richmond improves to 8-13, 2-6 in the Atlantic 10, and will return home to face La Salle on Saturday.
