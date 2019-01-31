Southwest adds direct flights to Orlando, Tampa

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Weekend travel to Florida is coming to Richmond International Airport.
Starting Aug. 10, direct flights from Richmond to Orlando and Tampa will begin on Southwest Airlines.
Flights to Tampa will be offered on Saturdays at 11:55 a.m. and Sundays at 1:15 p.m. with returns flights from Tampa to Richmond on Saturdays at 9:20 a.m. and Sundays at 2:20 p.m.
Flights to Orlando will operate on Saturdays at 11:10 a.m. with a flight from Orlando to Richmond leaving at 8:40 a.m.
The flights will be in addition to Southwest’s existing three daily flights from Richmond to Atlanta.
Service to Orlando is seasonal.
