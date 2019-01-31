Senate panel endorses year-long study of casino gambling plans

A Senate panel endorsed legislation that would give the state a year to study the casino proposal before moving forward. (Source: file photo)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury | January 31, 2019 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 7:39 AM

Dashing hopes of gambling boosters racing to open casinos in Virginia as soon as possible, a Senate panel endorsed legislation Wednesday that would give the state a year to study the proposal before moving forward.

“I believe this is a much more deliberative process than what was previously suggested,” said Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who put forward the substitute legislation.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s secretary of finance, Aubrey Layne, said the approach mirrored Northam’s preferred path.

Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, whose district includes Bristol where the casino push began, opposed the delay, worrying it might mean the projects never go forward if Kentucky or Tennessee act faster.

