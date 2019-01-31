Scott’s Addition residents could see new trail

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dozens of neighbors in Scott’s Addition came together Wednesday to discuss plans for a new bike and running trail.
The proposed Boulevard Trail would connect the area to other nearby areas in Richmond.
“There’s currently no green space in the Scott’s Addition area, it’s been a very industrial area and now it’s becoming a more residential, entertainment area,” Trevor Dickerson, president of Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association, said.
Residents had the chance to see plans up close and ask those in charge questions, like funding.
“The City of Richmond has gotten us a majority of our funding, so far. The sale of the the city stables, which is now Blue City Cider, gave us a half-million dollars and council woman Kim Gray appropriated $250,000,” Dickerson said.
“It seems like a natural fit for this neighborhood and the city in general,” supporter Lee Stewart said.
Stewart lives in the area and said he’s seen this done before.
“Other cities like Dallas and Atlanta have similar trails, where you can walk and bike and connect you to different parts of the city. When I first heard about the idea, I thought it would be the next step for Richmond,” Stewart said.
“Green space is important to me, and that’s what triggered me to come and check this out,” resident Aaron McFarland said.
McFarland says it’s a great way to get around town.
“Personally I like the connectivity and the natural spaces. I think it’s good to allow people to get from one place to another on foot,” McFarland said.
There is no exact date on when work is expected to get started. The next step will be to finalized designs and decide which phase to start with.
