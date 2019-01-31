’Orchestrated ambush’: VA Dems call out GOP viral video over abortion bill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An intense battle over an abortion bill boiled over on the floor of the House in Virginia’s General Assembly, Wednesday. The controversy comes after a video of Democratic Delegate Kathy Tran of Fairfax, being questioned in committee, went viral. The video, posted by House Republicans, has now been viewed over 2.5 million times.
House Bill 2491 would have scaled back regulations on late-term abortions, in the third trimester. At this point, the legislation has died, but the political fallout has been piercing.
The legislation would have reduced the number of doctors required to sign-off on a third trimester abortion in Virginia from three to one, should the mother's health be in severe danger. The bill would have also scaled back other regulations, that make it more difficult for women to get abortions in the Commonwealth, in general.
"This bill is intended to remove unnecessary medical and unduly burdensome barriers that women have to accessing healthcare,” said Tran.
But Republican legislators pulled no punches, questioning Tran during a committee hearing Monday. One legislator asked Tran up to what point in the third trimester would a woman have the legal ability to request an abortion, under the bill.
After several exchanges, Tran conceded that the bill would allow a woman to technically request an abortion, up to the point of labor.
That said, this timeline of when a woman can request an abortion is already existing law in Virginia. HB 2491 would have changed the number of doctors needed to approve the abortion, not when in the pregnancy they’re allow to do so.
The video posted by House Republicans on Twitter has sparked riled emotions on both sides. Democrats are calling it an orchestrated ambush.
"I believe that this was orchestrated to show ...what are very extreme and very unlikely effects that this bill would have,” said Tran.
Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, made the unprecedented move, Wednesday, of leaving the podium to make a speech on the floor, condemning any legislation allowing for easier access to abortions.
"I will never stop fighting for the promise of life, as long as I can hold a gavel, as long as I can speak into a microphone,” said Cox.
Other Republican lawmakers say they were only addressing the harsh truth of the legislation.
"What my Democratic colleagues are most concerned about is what this moment actually revealed. It was a moment of unbridled honestly about their agenda and their legislation, and what it actually does,” said House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.
