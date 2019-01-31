News to know for Jan. 31: Cold temperatures cause delays; children’s ibuprofen recall; Northam addresses backlash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re almost at the end of an extremely cold week! Hopefully you’ve been able to brave the frigid temperatures.
It will turn sharply colder with low temperatures Thursday morning near 10 degrees and high temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 20s Thursday afternoon. You will want to dress warmly and protect your pets on Thursday with some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.
The cold isn’t going to stick around too long. Check out our First Alert Weather blog post on when temperatures will get back to the 60s.
Many area schools are operating on a 2-hour delay due to the frigid temperatures.
Be sure to check our complete list of closings and delays.
It’s time to take precautions to stay safe in the cold. That means ensuring your car is ready to take-on below freezing temperatures.
Mechanics say check under your hood and look at your battery. If something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t. Also, check your anti-freeze, which keeps your car from freezing.
When it comes to your car, mechanics say letting it run for about 10 minutes before you drive it helps the engine from having to work as hard in the cold. But they say don’t let it run too long because it can overheat, so always keep an eye on it.
The recall come sfrom concerns that the concentration of ibuprofen in some of the lots is too high.
Infants who are already vulnerable to the adverse effects of ibuprofen could be at a higher risk if they receive medication from an impacted bottle. Kidney injuries could result.
The mayor will deliver his goals and plans for his coming year in office, as well as some of his victories from 2018. The State of the City address is a public event, so residents and community members are welcome to attend.
His State of the City address is at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Boulevard.
Jan. 31 is !yaD drawkcaB lanoitaN ... that would be National Backward Day!
Today we honor everything backwards, and we encourage you to do things differently!
Whether your wear your shirt backwards, or have breakfast for dinner, there are many ways to celebrate this fun holiday.
Dozens of neighbors in Scott’s Addition came together on Wednesday, Jan. 30 to discuss plans for a new bike and running trail.
The proposed Boulevard Trail would connect the area to other nearby areas in Richmond.
There is no exact date on when work is expected to get started. The next step will be to finalized designs and decide which phase to start with.
Gov. Ralph Northam continues to take heat tonight over his comments on a controversial third trimester abortion bill.
Republicans accuse him of supporting infanticide, but the Democratic governor is saying not so fast.
What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness. - John Steinbeck, “Travels with Charley: In Search of America”
