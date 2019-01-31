Mayor Levar Stoney to deliver state of the city address

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give his state of the city address Thursday evening at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
The mayor will deliver his goals and plans for his coming year in office, as well as some of his victories from 2018.
The state of the city address is a public event, so residents and community members are welcome to attend.
The mayor’s office and has not released specifics about what Stoney will say, but the address comes a few weeks after releasing what he called his “biggest accomplishments of 2018.”
Those include raising $150 million to break ground on three new public schools opening next fall and more focus on fixing potholes. In fact, the mayor says in 2018 more than 25,000 potholes were filled.
He also touted the successful launch of the GRTC Pulse system.
His state of the city address is at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Boulevard.
NBC12 will have live coverage, as well as online updates.
