Family, friends celebrate life of slain Radford student Alexa Cannon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Wednesday family and friends packed into a Roanoke church to celebrate the life of murdered Radford University student Alexa Cannon. Her family used this service to celebrate her life and share a message.
During this service, the community got to know Alexa Cannon a little bit better.
"Telling the stories caused family member's to smile again," said Pastor George Anderson. "Which is a gift and is a goal for this service."
And those who already knew her used today to remember what they loved best.
"Deeply intuitive and sensitive, she felt others' joys and pains," Anderson recalled with a smile.
"Tears of happiness or sadness came easy for her. She cried - a lot!" he said, to a room full of laughter.
But for Alexa's father it was a chance to explain why her near constant smile was so special to them.
“The girl was fearless. Don’t know how she did it, but she did,” recalled Sam Cannon. “I remember one day she texted us in the middle of the day when she was at PH and she had a seizure and she said she heard girls laughing at her. We picked her up a little bit early. She came home. she went to bed, she woke up, she got up and went right back to school.”
Cannon spoke frankly about his daughter's struggle with epilepsy.
But he noted how she persevered anyway - going to college and mission trips and taking pictures of her favorite things.
"Frequent subjects of Alexa's photographs were sunsets and horizons," Anderson said. "Maybe she was drawn to them because they are both what she was about - the future."
A future cut short on earth - but with an energy her father says endures.
"No on here can change a tragic loss. That's beyond us and it's behind us," he said. "Just remember her energy, her soul exists. Don't let this moment fade. Remember use your wings. Let the universe know you were there. Let Alexa know you are there every day."
The community let the family know they were there - packing the main sanctuary and even an adjacent chapel.
"I'm not at all surprised by how full that sanctuary is because that is a direct representation of how deeply Alexa has been loved," said Youth minister Rachel Thompson.
In a ceremony meant to bring smiles in her memory, Thompson said that was one thing you could always expect of Alexa, especially when traveling with her on church mission trips to the Dominican Republic.
"She was just this lovely and bright spirit," he said. "She had been there the year before so she was a leader that summer and really knew the ropes and was kinda helping other people understand."
Cannon, she said, was drawn to kids and they to her. And even while Cannon battled epilepsy her whole life, Thompson says faith and fearlessness moved her forward.
"I have this picture of her in the Dominican Republic sitting in the back of a pickup truck with the wind blowing in her hair with this giant smile on her face," she said. "...And that's how Id want people to remember her, that's what I'd want people to think of. That bright and beautiful personality and all the joy in her life."
Thompson and Cannon's family said these mission trips were among the most transformative in Alexa's life. In lieu of flowers, they've asked the community to consider supporting the church's mission trip fund - to continue the work that was important to Alexa.
Another important part of the service were the prayers in which Alexa’s family insist church leaders mention Luisa Cutting - Alexa’s roommate who has been charged with Alexa’s murder.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.