Chesterfield police: 15-year-old sexually assaults woman in vehicle
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 31, 2019 at 10:18 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:18 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male was taken into custody after sexually assaulting a woman on Monday morning.

Police say the boy pushed the woman into a car in a parking lot on Hull Street Road just before 11 a.m. and assaulted her.

The woman told police that she saw the suspect following and looking at her in a store. When the victim left and went to her car, the teen approached her.

The teen was taken to juvenile intake.

