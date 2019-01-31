Chesterfield police: 15-year-old sexually assaults woman in vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male was taken into custody after sexually assaulting a woman on Monday morning.
Police say the boy pushed the woman into a car in a parking lot on Hull Street Road just before 11 a.m. and assaulted her.
The woman told police that she saw the suspect following and looking at her in a store. When the victim left and went to her car, the teen approached her.
The teen was taken to juvenile intake.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.