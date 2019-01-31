Chesterfield police investigating Rite Aid robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a store robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
Police say the robbery took place at the Rite Aid located in the 7200 block of Hull Street Road at about 4:30 p.m.
Officials say a man entered the store, and asked the pharmacist about over-the-counter medicine. The pharmacist led the man to the appropriate aisle. The man then returned to the pharmacy, demanding prescription medication from the pharmacist. The suspect fled after receiving the medication.
The suspect did not display a firearm, and no injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 25-30 years old and 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark red, hooded jack, dark-colored pants and a surgical mask.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
