VSP working to prevent vehicle thefts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are launching a new campaign to help prevent vehicle thefts just in time for this week’s Arctic blast.
The Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) campaign aims to reduce the number of vehicle thefts from homes and parking lots, and raise awareness about the problem of “puffers.” Troopers say a puffer is “a vehicle left running, unattended and unlocked, to warm up in the winter months.”
State police say puffer vehicle thefts increase during the winter months. Between January and March 2017, more than 2,200 vehicles were stolen across the state. Police said 43 percent of those thefts happened at a residence.
“Each year we are seeing a substantial number of vehicles stolen because the keys are left inside and the motor is left running,” explained HEAT Program Coordinator First Sergeant Thomas Molnar. “We our focusing our efforts on this particular behavior with the goal of educating the public about the risks, dangers and heightened crime associated with motor vehicle theft, specifically “puffers” during this time of year. Vehicle thefts are an issue year-round, but our two busiest times are during the summer and again in the winter months.”
State police say to use these tips to protect your vehicle from being stolen:
- Lock the car, take the keys, every time. Develop good habits — consciously make the decision to double check that you have your keys as you walk away from the vehicle. No place is safe from theft, even your own driveway.
- No puffing: Do not leave your vehicle unlocked, running and unattended. Whether you’re just running into a store to grab a cup of coffee or warming the car up before leaving for work, it only takes a thief seconds to steal your car.
- Don’t leave valuables in plain sight: Leaving cell phones, wallets, computers, or other valuables in the car attracts thieves.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.