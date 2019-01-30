VSP working to prevent vehicle thefts

“Each year we are seeing a substantial number of vehicles stolen because the keys are left inside and the motor is left running,” explained HEAT Program Coordinator First Sergeant Thomas Molnar. “We our focusing our efforts on this particular behavior with the goal of educating the public about the risks, dangers and heightened crime associated with motor vehicle theft, specifically “puffers” during this time of year. Vehicle thefts are an issue year-round, but our two busiest times are during the summer and again in the winter months.”