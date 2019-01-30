Virginians react to Empire star attacked in possible hate crime

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - THE FBI is stepping in after actor and singer Jussie Smollet was attacked in Chicago year this morning.
Police say they are now treating this as a hate crime.
“This is not America, this is not the America I know,” Diversity Richmond spokesperson Ravi Perry said.
Reactions are pouring in from all over the country after Empire star Jussie Smollet was assaulted Monday.
“I was horrified and angry,” Perry said.
Chicago police said the 36-year-old was out eating when two men attacked him yelling racial and homophobic slurs. Police said in a statement at one point the two men wrapped a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him before running away.
“The reality is this happens each and everyday in the country, and it happens every day in Virginia,” Perry said.
Perry said it’s a crime that happens all to often.
“We have seen from FBI reports that hate crimes have increased 17 percent from 2016-2017,” Perry said.
Perry is not just relying on statistics, he’s talking from personal experience.
“It’s not something you ever forget and you are grateful you get a chance to wake up every day,” Perry said.
Support now pouring in from big names from Adam Lambert to Ellen DeGeneres.
Stars are tweeting their support like Ava Duvernay, Gabrielle Union and even presidential contender Kamala Harris.
Smollet told police the two suspects were wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.
The FBI is stepping in to investigate.
“As our king said, darkness cannot overtake darkness, only light can do that,” Perry said.
Perry also reminds people to remember what bonds us together and not rips us apart.
“What I would hope is that people who have chosen violence as opposed to dialogue will open up their hearts and remember that we are all human beings,” Perry said.
The actor was taken to the hospital and treated.
The star is cooperating with police.
As of now, no suspect information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.