Virginia farmers see promise in hemp; uncertainty around economic benefits remains

While the legalization of marijuana in the commonwealth remains elusive, potential economic benefits may persuade Virginia legislators to lift restrictions on the plant’s cousin, hemp, bringing the state in line with new federal regulations.
The 2019 session of the General Assembly saw the filing of five new bills that would remove barriers to the cultivation of industrial hemp in Virginia. Three are still alive, including a proposal by Del. Daniel Marshall, R-Danville, to, among other things, abolish the state’s existing industrial hemp research programs and allow farmers to grow the crop independently in conformity with the new federal Farm Bill. A similar bill by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, is before the full Senate.
But even as some farmers seem ready to hail hemp as the tobacco of the 21st century, promising struggling enterprises a financial windfall, uncertainty about what exactly the economic payoffs of the crop will be remains.
“There’s a number of issues for growers. There may be wild returns for these people and great reward, but there’s almost certainly plenty of risk,” said John Fike, an associate professor with Virginia Tech’s Department of Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences and one of the primary researchers of industrial hemp in the commonwealth.
“There’s a lot to shake out in the industry to determine how this is going to be done,” said Fike.
