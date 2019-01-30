Virginia farmers see promise in hemp; uncertainty around economic benefits remains

The 2019 session of the General Assembly saw the filing of five new bills that would remove barriers to the cultivation of industrial hemp in Virginia. Three are still alive, including a proposal by Del. Daniel Marshall, R-Danville, to, among other things, abolish the state’s existing industrial hemp research programs and allow farmers to grow the crop independently in conformity with the new federal Farm Bill. A similar bill by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, is before the full Senate.