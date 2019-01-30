VDOT warns of black ice during morning commute

VDOT says crews are applying salt to help melt ice and sand to provide drivers with extra traction, as needed. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 30, 2019 at 5:43 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:43 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning driver to watch for black ice on Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing Tuesday night.

“Bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and other shaded or elevated areas are most likely to develop ice accumulations,” VDOT said in a press release. “Crews are applying salt to help melt ice and sand to provide drivers with extra traction, as needed.”

“Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, travel at slower speeds and allow more space in between vehicles,” VDOT said.

