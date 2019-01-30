Strong winds cause power outages across RVA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - High winds across the greater Richmond area are causing issues for some homeowners as trees falls down on power lines.
More than 380 customers in the Stratford Hills neighborhood were without power for several hours. It’s believed to be caused by a tree that snapped and fell on a power line on Shirley Road.
Neighbors in the area said they weren’t surprised by the power outage because they claim it happens on a regular basis.
"We're keeping a really close eye on the forecast,” said Dominion Energy spokesman Rayhan Daudani. “We know it's going to be really cold and really windy."
The winds roared in downtown Richmond at the Dominion Energy building. NBC12 meteorologists said gusts up to 40 miles per hour were experienced Wednesday.
According to Daudani, a power outage situation near VCU at Harrison and Franklin Streets was caused by the wind.
"We don't expect to have widespread outages as a result of that, but if you lose your power because of the wind and cold temperatures, it really is the thing that we need to respond to as quickly as possible," he added.
A Stratford Hills homeowner said around 12:30 p.m. he heard a tree in the 4300 block of Shirley Road snap and fall on a power line.
He blamed it on the strong gusts in the neighborhood. The transformer was still sparking until fire crews arrived, according to the neighbor.
Dominion crews don't expect to see major impacts because of the winds and cold temperatures, but urge people to stay proactive, reporting outages and downed lines.
They’re also dishing out advice with these colder temps in order to keep your electrics bills as low as possible.
"I turned on all my ceiling fans and reversed the direction, so they were going clockwise instead of counter-clockwise,” Daudani said. “It's such a simple thing and took about 30 seconds. It pushes the warm air down and you can save a little more money and feel a little more comfortable."
You're also encouraged to put blankets in front of door ways to prevent the heat from seeping out of your home.
However, if you do lose power over the next few days always report it so crews are aware of the situation.
"We're going to do our best as a company to get the lights back on and the power back on
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday nearly 900 customers were without power in Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities.
