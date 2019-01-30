Shoplifting suspect caught on camera hiding items in his jacket

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a shoplifting.
Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road on Jan. 28 for a reported theft.
Surveillance footage shows a man concealing items from the lawn and garden department in his jacket and leaving the store without paying.
The suspect is described as a white male mid-20s to early 30s about 5-foot-6 wearing a dark jacket and jeans.
He was seen leaving the area in a black four-door Hyundai.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
