Richmond police look for man who rear-ended vehicle, fled scene

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for information about the person who rear-ended a vehicle on North Huguenot Road on Jan. 20 and then fled the scene.
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after the person was rear-ended at a stoplight.
“The suspect then got out of his vehicle and walked up to the victim’s car,” RPD said in a news release. “He said there was not much damage, got back in his van and drove off. The suspect was last seen getting on the southbound exit ramp to Chippenham Parkway.”
Police say the license plate on the suspect’s vehicle - UXX-7209 - does not belong to the van.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or (804) 510-4182.
