Petersburg man charged with attempted murder

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police Department have arrested and charged a Petersburg man with attempted murder.
James Reid, 33, is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in a public place.
Reid was arrested on Jan. 25 in connection to a shooting on Jan. 19.
Police were called on Jan. 19, around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Carroll Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man shot multiple times in his front yard. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said Reid left the scene but was quickly identified.
Reid is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 3.
