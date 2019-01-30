Petersburg leaders past due on water bills; some haven’t paid in 90 days

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - An On Your Side Investigation reveals some Petersburg elected leaders are past due on their utility bills.
Online records revealed some city council members are 30, 60 and even 90 days past due on paying their water bills. Petersburg is waiting on more than $2,500 from the very people elected to serve the city.
When it comes to monthly utility bills, when they hit your mailbox, you’re expected to pay - and so are city council members.
“I can’t see a city councilman sitting on the board 90 days past due,” said taxpayer Michelle Harris.
But that's exactly what's happening.
Councilman Howard Myers more than $750 is past due from the past three months.
According to records, four of Petersburg's seven council members are past due on their water bills.
Treska Wilson-Smith’s account shows $120 is past due on top of her current bill of the same amount.
“I personally don’t pay our water bill because I think that as a council member, I should not transact any type of financial business from my hand to the city, so I basically stay out of it,” she said.
Wilson-Smith says her husband pays the bill.
“Payments are being made,” she said.
Records show Darrin Hill recently made a $452 payment towards his past due balance, but still owes $26 on top of his current bill.
“I don’t know what that is,” Hill said.
John Hart, owes nearly $1,400 on top of his current bill.
The only council members without a past due balance are Mayor Sam Parham, Annette Wilson-Smith and Charlie Cuthbert.
Council members are paid $6,500 a year for their service and the mayor is paid $8,000.
