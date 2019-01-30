NBC12 visits St. Jude ahead of dream home giveaway

(WWBT) - NBC12 morning anchors Sarah Bloom and Anthony Antoine are in Memphis, TN, visiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in preparation for another dream home giveaway.
Tickets will go on sale in March.
In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.
Sarah and Anthony will be talking with doctors and patients’ families to share some stories in the run-up to the giveaway.
Additional details will be released on air and online as the giveaway gets closer.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.