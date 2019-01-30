NBC12 visits St. Jude ahead of dream home giveaway

NBC12 morning anchors visit St. Jude
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 30, 2019 at 5:40 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 5:41 PM

(WWBT) - NBC12 morning anchors Sarah Bloom and Anthony Antoine are in Memphis, TN, visiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in preparation for another dream home giveaway.

Tickets will go on sale in March.

In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.

Sarah and Anthony will be talking with doctors and patients’ families to share some stories in the run-up to the giveaway.

Additional details will be released on air and online as the giveaway gets closer.

Just taking a moment in the gardens here to reflect on the important stories I’ve heard so far today. Every time I come, I find myself feeling a new sense of wonder at the dream this place was...and the incredible reality it has become. Listen to some of these stories and feel your heart swell with love that these places exist. That hope is real. And that we can all be a part of helping it grow. - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Posted by Sarah Bloom NBC12 on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

