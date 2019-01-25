Looking to upgrade your TV before the Super Bowl? Here are the secrets to saving

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Electronics stores and big box retailers are all pushing TVs right now, hoping you’ll be tempted to upgrade before the Super Bowl.
Here are the best TV deals out there right now. But before you buy, there are a few moves that could save you serious money.
One thing to watch for in the coming days are those so-called “open box” deals from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. “Open Box” means those TVs were returned after just a day or two. Best Buy says all of those TVs are inspected, with any flaws reflected on the price tag. But be wary of open box deals marked “as is." Instead look for a TV that comes with at least a 30-day warranty.
Keep an eye out for great bundle deals, too. Stores will throw in sweeteners like gift cards to get you to buy, so make sure you compare offers using an app like Shop Savvy, or even Google’s Shopping tab.
And once you buy hang onto that receipt, and keep an eye on the price. If it drops many retailers, including Best Buy and Costco, will refund you the difference. Your credit card company may also offer price protection.
