Lancers on the rise under new coach Alrdrich

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Longwood men’s basketball has a history of struggling ever since making the jump to Division I prior to the 2004-2005 season. Entering this year, the Lancers with just one winning campaign in 14 seasons competing at that level, but 2018-2019 looks like it could shape up to be a little bit different.
First year head coach Griff Aldrich has Longwood out to quite a start. The Lancers are 13-10, their second best win total since 2008-2009, when they finished 17-14, good enough for their lone winning season since moving to Division I. Longwood also ranks number one in the Big South in scoring defense (66.9 ppg) and opponent field goal percentage (39.5 percent).
Aldrich has started by focusing on instilling the core values of his program, which include excellence, both on and off the court, along with grit and toughness. He and his players say the team doesn’t often talk about wins and losses, rather how to get better as individuals and as a team, and taking care of that will lead to success on the court.
“The effort that we’re putting in, the focus that we’re putting in, the determination and the competitiveness that we’re putting in, and if we do all of those things to the best of our ability, we’ll let the chips fall where they may," the first year head coach says.
The Lancer players say that Aldrich is an intense coach who wears his passion on his sleeve.
“Very intense,” says junior guard Sean Flood. “He likes to make sure that we’re intense as well. He wants us to sort of adopt his characteristics and make sure that we’re a representation of him.”
“You can expect him to be up and alert everyday, every practice, every game,” adds junior guard Shabooty Phillips.
Seeing their work pay off quickly has helped this group. Longwood won its first three games, including a win at Richmond to open the schedule. They’ve eclipsed last season’s win total by six games and look to have a good chance to set the program’s single season Division I wins record. Doing so would be nice, but it’s not the focus.
“We don’t talk about that,” says Phillips. “We just talk about getting better every day and if we win, that’s a plus.”
“What will define us is if we continue to push forward with our core values of playing with great effort and real focus,” adds Aldrich, who says a win or a loss in a game certainly won’t define his team or program.
Aldrich is changing the culture of a program with struggling history, and this year’s team is providing a solid foundation for building something that the head coach hopes will make the university and community proud.
Longwood will host Hampton on Wednesday at 7:00pm.
