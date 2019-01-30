Forecast: Cold and windy Wednesday, very cold Thursday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s a far cry from the brutal outbreak over the great lakes, but we’ll be cold Wednesday and especially Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for potential icy or slippery roads for the morning commute. Sunny in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and SHARPLY colder. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. Winds gusts to 25-35mph in the afternoon as a secondary arctic front arrives.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for a bitterly cold day. Mostly sunny. Lows around 10, highs in the mid and upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning changing to Mostly cloudy and continued cold with a low chance for afternoon light rain or snow. Lows in the mid teens, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. Slight shower chance. (Rain chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. A few showers possible. (Rain chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
