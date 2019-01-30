2 dogs from central Virginia will be featured in 2019 Puppy Bowl

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The annual pre-recorded Puppy Bowl airs each year on Super Bowl Sunday at 3 p.m.
“Its just like football expect for with toys," said Operation Paws for Homes Director Laurie Landers.
This year, two puppies from Mechanicsville, named Dewey and Trucker will be on the national stage.
“Two of the four that entered got in, so it was really exciting," said foster mom Sheila Cole.
They are just two out of 90 pups from shelters and rescue centers around the country taking part in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl.
The goal of the “Puppy Bowl” is to promote adoptions from local shelters.
Operation Paws for Homes rescued both pups when they were first born.
“I had them when they were only days old. They didn’t have their eyes open or anything, then I kept them until they were 10 weeks," said Cole.
Weeks later, Dewey and Trucker took the field with hopes of getting adopted.
“Unfortunately, there’s more dogs than there are adopters and sometimes that means perfectly adoptable pets are euthanized,” said Landers.
Since the show’s pre-recorded date back in October of 2018, Dewey and Trucker have been adopted.
Operation Paws for Homes still has several dogs that need a home. If you would like to adopt, volunteer or donate, click here.
