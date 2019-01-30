Customer service issues? Try texting

(WWBT/WXIX) - You text your friends and family, but have you ever texted a retailer’s customer service department?
Just as you text your friends, kids and co-workers, some retailers allow you to text them to get you answer to simple questions.
Texting works best for simple matters like an ordering glitch or a question about prices.
If you’ve got a customer service complaint or a more complex question, you’re still better off putting all that into an email or explaining it in a call or chat.
Retailers, however, say texting can help customers get information at their own pace.
That customer can text a question then come back to the text thread later to see response rather than spending 15 or 20 minutes on the phone.
