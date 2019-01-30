Breaking the Silence: A Digital Dialogue about sexual assault

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Speaking up about sexual assault is one of the most difficult things a victim will ever have to go through.
As part of NBC12′s next Digital Dialogue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 31, Jasmine Turner and Eric Perry will host a panel to discuss this important topic.
Joining them are representatives from Safe Harbor, which helps victims of sexual and domestic violence, and Sonja Holt, who survived an abusive relationship and started the nonprofit called SCARS.
During the Digital Dialogue, you can join the conversation and ask questions during the Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. You can observe the conversation on our news app and Roku and Amazon channels.
