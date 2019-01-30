The Basketball Tournament returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a successful showing in 2018, The Basketball Tournament will bring a regional round back to the Siegel Center this coming July.
VCU will serve as host to the South Region from July 26-28.
“The return of TBT to Richmond was a collaborative effort on behalf of may different local partners, including VCU Athletics, The Hodges Partnership and the City of Richmond,” said J.C. Poma, Director of Sports Development for Richmond Region Tourism. “Ultimately, it was the region’s passionate basketball fan base that made the 2018 regional an overwhelming success and also made Richmond a must-return destination for TBT in 2019.”
“The Richmond Region Tourism team can’t wait to welcome The Basketball Tournament teams and fans to the region for another year,” added Richmond Region Tourism President Jack Berry. “Sports tourism continues to make a significant impact on our region and we’re excited TBT organizers again selected the Richmond region as one of its host destinations.”
Last year, the Siegel Center broke the attendance record for the event.
Ram Nation, a team made up of primarily VCU alumni, has fielded a squad in the event each of the last three years. The bracket will feature 64 teams playing in a single elimination tournament, with the winning team taking home a $2 million prize.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.