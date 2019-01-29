2-year-old Charlottesville boy missing, believed to be in danger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is looking for an endangered child out of Charlottesville.
Daniel Burnett, 2, is believed to be in danger after being taken by his mother, Casey Carter.
Burnett is described as 2-feet-8 weighing 35 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Osh Kosh sweatshirt and gray cargo pants.
Carter is 5-foot-6 weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police are on the lookout for a red Saturn sedan with Virginia license plate VFW1088. Carter is believed to have access to the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charlottesville police at (434) 970-3280.
Virginia State Police said this situation does not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.
