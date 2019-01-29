‘This is a monster’: Man accused of killing 5 in Louisiana confessed to murders, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The man accused of killing his parents, his girlfriend and two others confessed to the murders, according to the Louisiana authorities in a Tuesday press conference.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre held a press conference at the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association at noon on Tuesday to provide new details in the case of Dakota Theriot, who’s accused of shooting five people in Ascension and Livingston parishes.
Theriot was arrested in Warsaw, Virginia Sunday and is being held there until Friday, Feb. 1 for his extradition hearing.
Authorities said Theriot also confessed that the handgun used in the shooting spree belonged to Theriot’s father.
Theriot will be extradited to Ascension Parish, where he will be booked on two counts on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons. He will then be transferred to the Livingston Parish jail, where he will be booked on three counts of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in Livingston Parish.
“We know what happened here. He killed five people. This is a monster," Webre said. He said if the district attorney moves forward with the case, the prosecution would not be opposed to seeking capitol punishment.
Ard said autopsies for the Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest revealed the victims were each shot once in the head. The autopsies for Theriot’s parents is scheduled for Tuesday.
Authorities said a motive is still unclear.
