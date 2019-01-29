RIC reports record December travel despite high cancellations

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Every month of 2018 set a traffic record for Richmond International Airport, so it’s no surprise the airport reported a yearly record as well.
With more than 4 million passengers using RIC, that represents an 11.5 percent increase over the previous record, which was set in 2017.
December travel saw a 16 percent increase over the previous year with each airline seeing increased usage.
That comes despite 150 cancellations from Dec. 9-10 due to heavy snow. The airport reported 186 cancellations in December, which is the highest total for that month since 2010.
Aircraft operations decreased for December over 2017, mostly cargo-related, but still marked an overall increase for the year versus 2017.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.