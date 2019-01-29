Police looking for Chesterfield woman missing for a week

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a woman who has been missing for a week.
Takara J. Branch, 30, was last seen at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 6800 block of Lucy Corr Court.
She is described as a light-skinned black woman about 5-foot-5 weighing 170 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Branch is in need of medication.
She may be driving a 2006 Acura TL 4-door sedan with Virginia license plate UWV9517.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
