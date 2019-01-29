News to know for Jan. 29: Chesterfield redistricting; Bible class proposed; Aldi job fair

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get ready ... another wild winter weather temperature swing is coming. Today’s high will be almost 50, but the day could end with snow.
And then it’s going to get a LOT colder:
Chesterfield County Public Schools is exploring the idea of redistricting some of its schools within the Midlothian District.
This includes possible changes to Robious, Greenfield and Watkins elementary schools.
Aldi is holding a hiring event through 6 p.m. in Midlothian. This is the first of two hiring events in the area.
Check out more information HERE on who they’re looking for and how much you could get paid.
Several Houston Police Department Officers were shot Monday afternoon.
At a Monday evening press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed that four of the officers were shot, and a fifth sustained a non-gunfire knee injury during the gun battle.
Two of those officers are in critical but stable condition and are undergoing surgery. They were both struck in the neck.
A Southwest Virginia Senator is working towards a bill that would require school districts to offer Bible courses an elective.
Republican Sen. Charles Carrico says other states are doing it, so why not Virginia?
“The Bible is full of stories and has a lot of issues that I think the country is lacking today,” he said.
... and give your significant other some CHICKEN!
That’s right, Chick-fil-A is offering up its popular nuggets in a heart-shaped container this Valentine’s season.
“If you’re looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container,” the fast food giant said. “Yes, that’s right. Nuggets and Minis. In the shape of a heart.”
Mark your calendar for April 6. That’s when the Richmond Flying Squirrels will don one of these amazing jerseys:
The faces of Big Guy, Dove and Duke Silver are on black, gray and orange jerseys, respectively.
VOTE NOW on which one you want to see.
“In a very cold night, even houses want to have houses of their own to enter inside them and feel warm!” - Mehmet Murat ildan
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.