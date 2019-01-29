New tool helps first responders track 911 callers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Emergency Communications Department has adopted RapidSOS – an online platform that helps pinpoint the location of 911 callers using cell phones.
“In the past, we used technology that triangulates where this caller is located using the telephone network to locate the caller," Director Stephen Willoughby told us.
RapidSOS utilizes the GPS technology already present in mobile phones, but only during active calls with 911.
The location accuracy is specific enough for 911 dispatchers to track to the house next door - potentially saving police, firefighters and EMS minutes of precious time.
The tool launched in November 2018, and has already helped police with a domestic violence case in which the victim wasn’t really able to speak to the 911 operator.
“We could hear fighting and arguing going on in the background, but we did not have a precise location," Willoughby said. "Apparently the woman was pretty beat up, and it’s because of this technology that helped us pinpoint where this caller was calling from, so we could bring her assistance.”
Willoughby says that despite the technological advantages that RapidSOS obviously provides, it won’t replace a skilled dispatch operator.
“All the technologies in front of them are additional tools, but none of them will replace a good qualified communications officer that asks the proper questions and uses the knowledge that they have," he added.
In order for RapidSOS to track your phone during a call, your iPhone must be running iOS 12 or a later version. Android users must be running version 4.0 or higher.
