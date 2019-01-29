Murder-suicide investigation underway in Buckingham

January 29, 2019 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 2:56 PM

BUCKINGHAM, VA (WWBT) - Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in Buckingham County.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to Taylors Park Lane just after 10:30 a.m. Monday for a report of two gunshot victims.

The sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old male identified as Domicci Meaton Brown is believed to have shot and killed a 25-year-old female identified as Ieishia Lynnett Green and then turned the gun on himself.

Both were found dead at the scene, each from a single gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigating as a murder-suicide.

Their bodies have been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.

